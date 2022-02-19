Singapore face stern Vietnam test in AFF U23 Championship

Singapore will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Vietnam at the Prince Stadium on February 19 as they head into the match off the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Thailand.

Mohamad Nazri's men will need to pull up their socks, though, as they struggled across all departments for the bulk of the match, with their depleted squad due to Covid-19 obviously a legitimate excuse for their issues.

Playmaker Saifullah Akbar's presence could be key if can get more involved with the gameplay to make Singapore tick, with the supporting cast of Danish Qayyum and Jared Gallagher out to prove a point as well.

Abdul Rasaq looked lively after coming off from the bench and got into good positions.With a bit more luck, he could have even got his name on the scoresheet, but it remains to be seen whether Nazri decides to give the player a start.

SINGAPORE U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date Match Competition October 25, 2021 Singapore 2-2 Timor Leste 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification October 28, 2021 Philippines 0-1 Singapore 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification October 31, 2021 South Korea 5-1 Singapore 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification February 16, 2022 Thailand 3-1 Singapore AFF U23 Championship

Meanwhile, Vietnam were one of the first teams to start their preparations for the AFF U23 Championship.

Head coach Dinh The Nam summoned players of the U-21 squad for the preparatory training camp that started on January 5 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.

The tactician wants to use this competition as the platform to develop players for the Southeast Asian Games that will be held in Hanoi later in 2022. Most of the players have been picked based on their performance in the Vietnam U21 National Championship.

"Like other teams, Vietnam has also prepared pretty well for this competition," said coach Dinh The Nam. "We have trained for a month. And we will target the highest possible place," he further added.

VIETNAM U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date Match Competition October 11, 2021 Vietnam 1-1 Tajikistan Friendly October 17, 2021 Vietnam 3-0 Kyrgyzstan Friendly October 27, 2021 Vietnam 1-0 Chinese Taipei 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification November 2, 2021 Vietnam 1-0 Myanmar 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification

The experienced coach had previously led Vietnam's U16 team to the quarterfinals of the AFC Championship in 2016 and chance has previously worked with a number of players of this squad.

He feels that Vietnam has enough firepower in attack to trouble the opposition but an inexperienced backline remains a concern for him.

"I have confidence in the front line but the defence is not quite good enough. Defenders are not totally focused and still lack confidence," he said.

However, in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers they had a splendid run as qualified for the final stage without dropping a point. They also maintained clean sheets in both matches.

It is expected that the Golden Star Warriors will give their all to make a winning start to the tournament and have a foot in the knockouts before taking on Thailand on February 22.

