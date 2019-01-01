Simeone vs Allegri: Time to overcome European heartbreaks!

The two teams have made it to two finals each in the last five years but have failed to win the Champions League ...

The UEFA Round of 16 battle between the defensive heavyweights and has yet another interesting angle to it. It is a clash between two teams that have made it to the finals of the Champions League twice in the last five years but failed to win it. Almost always, it has been who have played spoilsport to their promising campaigns.

The Italian giants made it to the finals in the 2016-17 season only to fall victim to Cristiano Ronaldo and company, losing 4-1 in Cardiff. When Juventus made it to the finals in the 2014-15 season, Madrid’s eternal rivals handed them with a heartbreak and walked away with the treble.

Atletico Madrid too have faced disappointment on the biggest stage thanks to their city rivals. In the 2016-17 season, they were eliminated by Madrid in the semi-finals. In the season prior to that, Atletico did well to eliminate Barcelona and but fell prey to Madrid by the slightest of margins – the penalty shootout - in the final.

In short, both Atletico and Juventus have reached the finals twice and have lost. Interestingly, the current coaches - Diego Simeone and Massimiliano Allegri - were the coaches when these two teams lost the Champions League final twice.

Now when these two teams come up against each other, the European dream of one of them is set to be extinguished for another season.

Who among these behemoths, known for their calculative and pragmatic style of football, will triumph remains to be seen.

A brilliant, tactical battle is in the offing and it is set to whet the appetite of the football connoisseurs.

