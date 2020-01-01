Signing Havertz after Werner would be a 'statement of intent' from Chelsea

Craig Burley would like to see his old club bring in another German talent after reaching an agreement to sign the RB Leipzig forward

Signing Kai Havertz from would be a "statement of intent" from , according to Craig Burley.

Frank Lampard looks set to make a number of key changes to his Chelsea squad this summer, with the club in a strong financial position after two transfer windows of inactivity.

The Blues are set to sign Timo Werner from after seeing off rival interest from , , and .

The German striker looks set to become the second signing of Lampard's reign, following Chelsea's £33 million ($42m) capture of winger Hakim Ziyech back in February.

Chelsea are also being heavily linked with Havertz, who has been enjoying his best season yet for Leverkusen in the .

The 20-year-old is being courted by a number of other top European clubs, but the Blues have reportedly already made contact with Leverkusen over a potential summer deal.

Burley thinks that bringing in Havertz and Werner would serve as proof of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's lofty ambitions for the future.

"You can't have enough good players," The ex-Chelsea midfielder told ESPN. "It would be a statement of intent to go out and get one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

"It does fit with the narrative that Chelsea and Lampard are going down.

"They are looking to sign younger players with sell-on value but who can also produce the goods now.

"If they get Werner, he can play wide or through the middle. Havertz is flexible as well. They may be a little top-heavy, in terms of their forward line.

"But it would be a statement from [Roman] Abramovich to say, 'we’ve given you Werner and we also want Havertz, one of the brightest talents in European football'.

"That’s a very exciting sign for Chelsea fans, but I doubt they will be in that race alone because Havertz is probably on everybody’s radar."

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf echoed Burley's sentiments, adding: "If you have the chance to sign that player [Havertz], you should go for it because he represents the future.

"Chelsea are going mostly for future talents. Werner and Havertz coming in on top of the players they already have is definitely a plus.

"You cannot have enough talented players, it’s always good to have a talent like that in your squad."