Sierra Leone agree to conclude Premier League amid Covid-19 pandemic

The West African nation has given conditions for the return of their Premier League after agreeing that it will be completed

The Sierra Leone Football Association announced the country’s Premier League will be completed as soon as Covid-19 is ‘declared eradicated’.

Like most countries across the world, the West African nation’s football activities were placed on a hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic which has accounted for several deaths.

And on Thursday, it was disclosed that the SPL would not be cancelled like some leagues in Africa, stating the Confederation of African Football (Caf) are aware of their decision.

More teams

BREAKING NEWS.



The Sierra Leone football association (SLFA) has decided to continue with the 2019/20 Sierra Leone premier league season as soon as Sierra Leone is declared Covid-19 free, or when the ministry of sports lifts ban on all sporting activities in the country. pic.twitter.com/uZ9DRg4fQP — Sierra Sports Media (@SportsSie) May 14, 2020

“The Sierra Leone Football Association has decided to continue with the 2019/2020 Premier League season to completion, as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is declared eradicated and/or the ban on sports activities is lifted by the government of Sierra Leone,” the statement read.

“The decision has been communicated to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in response to a communique Caf has sent, requesting for reports from all member associations on the planning of national competitions for the 2019-20 season.



“The Sierra Leone Premier League was halted before the end of its first round, in compliance with government’s ban on all sporting activities as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.



“There are seven or matches to end the first round and ninety-one (91) matches to be played in the second round of the league.”

Before the league went on break, Kamboi Eagles were leading the league table with 24 points accrued from 13 games while one point off second-placed Bo .

The league winner will represent the country in next year’s Caf . Sierra Leone had no representative in the competition this year as well as the Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

Central Parade and Freetown City occupy the 13th and 14th place in the log having garnered eight and seven points respectively. Should they maintain that slot after the end of season, they will be relegated to the country’s third tier.

, , , and other power houses in African football are expected to make public how their local league would be concluded in the coming days.