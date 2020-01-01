Shutdown 'difficult' for Man City defender Laporte after long-term absence with knee injury

The 25-year-old had already missed five months of the season when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Premier League

Aymeric Laporte admits it’s been difficult to cope without football for a second time after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down football.

The defender missed nearly five months of the season after having surgery to repair his meniscus in his right knee.

Laporte was just four matches into his return when he suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over at the end of February.

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the season to a halt in March, the French defender has now missed another two months with uncertainty over when football will return.

“For me, it was a long time without football on the pitch and it was so difficult,” he said. “The second time without football and it is always difficult; don’t touch the ball, don’t be on the pitch in the stadium playing in front of the fans and everything.

“We have to keep it how it is and waiting for what is the best for our health which, is the most important right now.”

Laporte was expected to miss around one month after the hamstring setback that saw him leave the Santiago Bernabeu pitch close to tears.

The shutdown has at least allowed him to make a full recovery and the 25-year-old is joining in team training sessions via the Zoom app.

“I feel fit, no problems,” he added. “At home I have many things to do, to train, to run. I have a bike, I have weights, I have many things.

“I cannot do everything, because it’s is not like being on the pitch. The club gave us a training programme to do at home. Sometimes train together with all of the team. They have given us many things to practice and to do at home.

“It is strange but now it is normal. Of course [it is important to stay in touch], we have to keep in touch to be a team and to stay a team. It is a good thing.

“I don’t know [who I miss seeing the most]. All of them because maybe some days there is one player not in the locker rooms and you feel they are not there.”

Laporte has been playing games of FIFA 20 and Fortnite during social distancing, playing an online game for charity against close friend and Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz.

He has also been facing his fellow City stars but refused to say who is the best in the squad.

“Don’t ask me about FIFA because I don’t know,” he said. “Everyone says they are the best so I can’t pick just one of them.

“I am not the best for sure. I don’t look to improve; I just want to have fun.”