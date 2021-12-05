'Shut up!' - Juventus boss Allegri and Morata in heated touchline row

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and striker Alvaro Morata were involved in a heated touchline exchange during Sunday's match against Genoa.

With Juve up 1-0 in the 73rd minute, Allegri opted to remove Morata from the game and put Moise Kean on in his place.

Allegri's decision did not sit well with Morata, with the pair shouting at one another on the touchline before Morata found a seat on the bench.

What happened?

Morata was in a sour mood for most of the match and in the 72nd minute, the striker was booked for dissent after an argument with Genoa's Davide Biraschi.

That prompted Allegri to bring the Spanish forward off off in favour of Kean. As Morata walked past Allegri, his manager pushed him on the shoulder and shouted at him.

Pitchside microphones caught Allegri saying: “You gave away a foul, you have to shut up!”

The striker responded angrily: “What have I done?!”

Juventus would go on to win the match 2-0 after Paulo Dybala's late goal sealed the points. Juan Cuadrado had opened the scoring with a goal directly from a corner kick.

What was said?

Asked by DAZN about the incident after the game, Allegri said: “He was booked, he was continuing to argue and so I preferred to take him off.

"It’s disappointing, as Alvaro had played well and so did the whole team."

