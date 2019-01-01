Shehu Abdullahi: Nigeria and Bursaspor star opens football academy

The Super Eagles midfielder is giving back to his community and has set up an academy to give raw talents a stage to shine

international Shehu Abdullahi has opened a football academy in his home town in Sokoto state.

The school has been set up with the purpose of discovering and grooming talented young footballers hoping to emulate Abdullahi himself.

Also, the academy is a deliberate attempt to see the northern state produce players for the country’s senior national team.

Abdullahi Shehu Academy Launched!



To compliment the Shehu Foundation programs, we have set up the Football Academy in Sokoto State.



The target is to discover the talents, nurture them & give them the platform to excel.



Sokoto State must produce the next Super Eagles stars. pic.twitter.com/fVuyrT6mfu — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) August 2, 2019

“To compliment the Shehu Foundation programs, we have set up the Football Academy in Sokoto State,” he tweeted.

“The target is to discover the talents, nurture them & give them the platform to excel.

Article continues below

“Sokoto State must produce the next Super Eagles stars.”

The 26-year-old began his professional career with Plateau United and has gone to feature for , Qadsia, Uniao da Madeira and Anorthosis Famagusta before joining the -based outfit.

He was part of the Super Eagles’ team that finished third in the 2019 in .