SheBelieves Cup 2020: Teams, tickets, location & schedule of women's soccer tournament

The annual tournament is taking place again in the United States this March, with England this year's reigning champions

The SheBelieves Cup returns for its fifth edition this March, with the United States welcoming some of the world's best women's football teams for their annual tournament.

return as reigning champions, having pipped the USWNT hosts to their title last year.

Goal takes a look at everything you need to know about the 2020 competition.

What is the SheBelieves Cup?

The SheBelieves Cup is an invitational friendly tournament that takes place in the first international break of the year in the United States.

The competition was founded in 2016, in the aftermath of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. SheBelieves was a campaign launched by the USWNT in the build-up to that tournament, which the US would win.

The SheBelieves Cup is then described as being a ‘showcase event’ for the campaign, which shines a light on positive female role models from around the globe.

Four teams in a round robin format, with the winner of the SheBelieves Cup is then the country that comes out on top of the four-team group.

The USWNT has won the tournament twice, in its inaugural 2016 edition and again in 2018, with prevailing in 2017.

England are the defending champions for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, having finished two points better off than the hosts last year.

Which teams are competing at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup?

The USWNT, England and all return for the 2020 edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

Phil Neville’s Lionesses won the tournament last year, with the hosts coming in second while Japan, in their debut at the competition, finished third, with propping up the table in fourth.

Brazil will not be competing in the U.S. this year though, having accepted an invitation to join France’s newly-formed Tournoi de France instead.

, another former SheBelieves Cup contestant, will be playing in the Algarve Cup in , so will come in to complete the 2020 SheBelieves Cup line-up, making their debut at the competition.

The tournament is described as bringing together ‘the world’s most elite female soccer players’, and La Roja’s inclusion is a testament to their growth as a women’s football nation in recent years.

After coming second in their 2019 Women’s World Cup group, with Germany finishing top, Spain faced the USWNT in the last 16 and showed their strength in a narrow 2-1 defeat, in which Jill Ellis’ side needed two penalties to be victorious.

Which venues will be used for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup?

This year’s venues for the SheBelieves Cup include two previously used stadiums and one new one, that being the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Toyota Stadium has a capacity of 20,500 and is home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which has inducted many former USWNT players since it opened in 2018.

The Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, returns to the schedule, having hosted games in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the SheBelieves Cup.

The venue has a capacity of 25,000 and is currently home to team and was recently announced as the new home of Sky Blue FC, who play in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, also returns to the SheBelieves Cup programme, having been included in the 2018 edition.

It was at this ground, which holds 25,500, that the USWNT won the tournament two years ago, beating England 1-0.

2020 SheBelieves Cup fixtures & dates

Date Match Time (US ET/UK) Location Mar-05 Spain vs Japan 4:15pm / 9:15pm Orlando, Florida Mar-05 USWNT vs England 7pm / 12am Orlando, Florida Mar-08 Japan vs England 2:15pm / 6:15pm Harrison, New Jersey Mar-08 USWNT vs Spain 5pm / 9pm Harrison, New Jersey Mar-11 England vs Spain 2:15pm / 7:15pm Frisco, Texas Mar-11 USWNT vs Japan 7pm / 11pm Frisco, Texas

How can I watch the 2020 SheBelieves Cup?

In the UK, the BBC will broadcast every match at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup live. England’s matches will be shown live and other games will be available via the red button or online on the BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, ESPN has broadcast rights to the tournament, with games to be shown across ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNews. TUDN have also secured rights to games.

How to buy tickets for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Tickets for the USWNT games can be purchased on the US Soccer website, with tickets going on sale to the public at 10am ET on Friday January 17.