Sevilla deny bids for Man City target Diego Carlos as Europa League hero Bono nears permanent deal

City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked with the defender, but Monchi insists his club has not received a single offer

director of football Monchi claims there have been no formal approaches for the club's star defender Diego Carlos, while revealing that progress has been made in wrapping up a permanent move for Bono.

Diego Carlos, 27, came to attention during Sevilla's successful run, which culminated in a thrilling 3-2 victory over in the final.

The Brazilian, who joined from at the start of 2019-20, was in the thick of the action in the decider, conceding an early penalty before redeeming himself with a stunning overhead kick that gave his side the lead late in the game.

He was also a dependable presence in the Sevilla backline throughout the interrupted Liga season, making 35 appearances as the Andalusians clinched fourth place behind , and .

have been strongly linked with the player, while and are also reportedly following him with an eye to an offer ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Monchi, however, is adamant that any interest exist purely as media speculation.

"All I know about any offer is what I have read in the papers," the director explained to reporters in Thursday's press conference, convened to welcome Ivan Rakitic back to Sevilla after completing his transfer from Barcelona.

"No club has called about Diego Carlos and if everything proceeds normally he will be back to train with his team-mates and thinking about the UEFA Super Cup."

While Diego Carlos played his part in regaining the Europa League for Sevilla, it was goalkeeper Bono who proved his side's unlikely hero with a string of brilliant performances on the way to the trophy.

The Montreal-born international spent 2019-20 on loan at the club from ; and unsurprisingly, the Andalusians are now keen to make that move permanent, although they will attempt to negotiate the €4.5 million release clause fee agreed with his parent club prior to the financial ravages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are making great progress with Girona in talks to buy him, which are unrelated to the buyout option," Monchi explained.

"We are waiting for everything to be closed and signed to take it public, but we are optimistic."