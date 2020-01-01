'Serie A would be an excellent league for Kane' - Spurs star would thrive in Italy, says Inter legend Vieri

A former Azzurri striker believes the Italian top flight would be an ideal next destination for the England captain

Christian Vieri has expressed his belief that " or will be excellent leagues" for Harry Kane should he decide to complete a move away from this summer.

Kane has established himself as one of Europe's most deadly centre-forwards since breaking into the Spurs first team back in 2014.

The 26-year-old has hit 181 goals in 278 appearances across all competitions for the club, helping them to emerge as regulars in the Premier League's top four.

However, he is still waiting to win the first major trophy of his professional career, and has admitted that he would be open to a future transfer in order to achieve his silverware ambitions .

, , and have all been linked with Kane in recent months, with Tottenham reportedly holding out for a fee in excess of £100 million ($125m) for a prized asset.

Vieri says he would have loved to have played alongside the frontman, who he thinks would be well suited to the Italian top-flight due to his technical ability.

The ex-Inter and striker told the Daily Mail : "He is an exceptional player. I would have played well with him as a partnership. I had the Brazilian Ronaldo, Hernan Crespo, Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti, [Roberto] Baggio. I loved playing with the technicians.

"Kane is not the classic English striker: physically he does not have many muscles like [Romelu] Lukaku but he has dribbling, running, precise and powerful shots. In Italy, someone like him is said to have 'soft feet'.

"I like Kane very much because he has an unusual technique and quality, he is beautiful to look at. La Liga or Serie A will be excellent leagues for him if he decides to leave London and Tottenham.

"He has no problem playing well in very technical leagues. Kane is not a No.9 like Alan Shearer, who was an idol for me, one of the strongest English strikers in history. But Kane is equally strong."

Kane has not played since New Year's Day due to a hamstring injury, which he underwent surgery on back in January.

The Spurs star has since made a full recovery, but has been unable to get back onto the pitch due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has called a temporary halt to the 2019-20 season across all of Europe's major leagues.