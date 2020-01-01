Seri scores as 10-man Galatasaray suffer Trabzonspor setback

The Yellow-Reds’ Turkish title ambitions suffered a massive blow following their home defeat to the Black Sea Storm

crumbled 3-1 to Trabzonspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Jean Seri finding the net.

Needing a victory over Huseyin Cimsir’s men to stay in contention for the Turkish elite division title, they bowed at home to the rampaging visitors.

international Sofiane Feghouli – who was featuring in his 25th game of the season was given the marching orders by referee Cuneyt Cakir in the 31st for a dangerous play.

Even at their numerical disadvantage, the hosts showed great mental strength but blew away several scoring chances.



For their opportunities, however, it was the Black Sea Storm who took the lead with four minutes left into the half-time break thanks to a well-taken penalty from captain Jose Sosa after a foul by Ryan Donk.

Sosa turned provider for Filip Novak in the 70th minute to help Trabzonspor race to a two-goal lead at the Turk Telecom Stadium.

Despite the deficit, Gala kept fighting got their consolation through the Cote d’Ivoire star who beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from the penalty spot.

Seconds later, Cimsir’s team regained their two-goal advantage courtesy of Alexander Sorloth with the last kick of the encounter.

Seri who now boasts of two goals this season was on parade from start to finish, while ’s Younes Belhanda was replaced in the 77th minute by Emin Bayram.

's Jesse Sekidika was brought in for Omer Bayram early in the 46th minute, while DR Congo’s Christian Luyindama was not listed for the game.

For Trabzonspor, Anthony Nwakaeme was brought in for Sosa with four minutes left to play, as well as ’s Caleb Ekuban for SosaBilal Basacikoglu.



On-loan midfielder Badou Ndiaye made the starting lineup, albeit he was substituted for ’s Guilherme in the 71st minute as Morocco’s Manuel da Costa was in action from start to finish.

Defeat leaves Galatasaray with 52 points after 30 games – 11 points behind leaders and nine points adrift of Trabzonspor who are in second place.

Seri would be targeting victory with his team when they face Alanyaspor on Wednesday as Nwakaeme is expected to lead his club’s attacking set up versus Antalyaspor on the same day.