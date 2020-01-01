Senzo Meyiwa: Ex-Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana keeper's memorial vandalised

The incident happened just a couple of months after a breakthrough had reportedly been made in the goalkeeper’s murder case

The tombstone of the late former and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been badly damaged, it has emerged on Saturday.

The news was confirmed by the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account, which stated:

"VANDALIZED: Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban."

More teams

VANDALIZED: Former @BafanaBafana goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalized, 2 months after it was unveiled in Clermont, Durban. pic.twitter.com/JSPmXqlOGd — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 26, 2020

It is unclear at this stage who is behind the vandalising and if whether it was a random act or specially aimed at the former Orlando Pirates keeper's memory.

On the 26th of October, 2014, Meyiwa was gunned down at the house of his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

The case dragged on for six years before a breakthrough was announced by Minister of Police Bheki Cele in October this year.

This was after the firearm which was allegedly used to kill Meyiwa was reportedly uncovered by the police, which resulted in five men being charged with murdering Meyiwa.

The first court appearance of the five suspects took a dramatic twist at the Boksburg Magistrate after they denied any involvement in the murder. None of the five were represented by a lawyer and they have claimed that they’ve been made scapegoats.

The latest on the case is that it has been postponed until 5 March 2021.

It was only on November 10 this year that Meyiwa's tombstone was unveiled at a ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal which was attended, among others, by South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan, Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki, national team captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, and Itumeleng Khune, who was a Bafana team-mate and close personal friend of the deceased goalkeeper.

Article continues below

Meyiwa was just 27-years-old at the time of his death and was in the process of becoming a regular for the national team - he had 13 senior caps to his credit.

He played 137 matches for Pirates and won two league titles, two Nedbank Cups, two MTN8’s and one Telkom Knockout trophy with the Buccaneers.