Semi Ajayi rested for West Bromwich Albion’s Newcastle United FA Cup clash

Semi Ajayi will not feature in West Bromwich Albion’s clash with , with the Nigerian apparently rested for the fifth-round clash.

There has been no report of any physical problem for the 26-year-old, who has scored five times in 34 Championship games for the Baggies.

📋 Tonight's team to face @NUFC.



A number of changes from Saturday. Kieran Gibbs returns. Chris Brunt has the armband. Dara O'Shea starts at CB. Kyle Edwards plays wide left.#EmiratesFACup | #WBA pic.twitter.com/cueDtq8OVh — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 3, 2020

The defender was present for the 1-0 home defeat to on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes at the Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic’s men will also be without Ahmed Hegazi who is out owing to hamstring worries, while Kieran Gibbs returns to the starting 11 for the first time since New Year's Day.

Victory for the Magpies will hand them a place in the competition’s quarter-final. Ajayi is expected to return to Bilic’s squad for Saturday’s league outing against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.