Selangor technical director to be announced soon, says Johan

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

's search for a technical director has come to an end, with the club set to announce the appointment in December, revealed club secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon to Goal.

When met during the 2019 National Football Awards ceremony last week, Johan declined to confirm who the new hire is, but it had been revealed last month by a veteran journalist that he is currently a coach at a J1 League club.

The director is believed to be an Australian, who is currently waiting for his current contract in to run out at the end of November.

"We are about to finalise a few details with the candidate, who has insisted that the appointment remain confidential for now. He's still at his current club for now and they know that he will be moving on. I'd love to announce it soon but we have to respect his wishes.

"Definitely [happening]. He'll be coming in the first week of December," said the club official.

The technical director position is currently vacant since the association was taken over by its current president, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin in 2018.

According to our source, the technical director's purview however will not include the first team, with head coach B. Satiananthan retaining control of the side that will be playing in the Super League. The director will instead oversee its youth teams, while also coaching their soon-to-be established reserve team that will compete in Malaysia's second tier.

