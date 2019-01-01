Afcon: Sebastien Migne - John Avire proved he can start for Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars will start their Afcon campaign with a Group C match against Algeria on June 23

Sebastien Migne has maintained that striker John Avire is the future for Harambee Stars.

The French coach handed the star his first start in Kenyan colours against Madagascar in a friendly played on Friday, after he opted to rest lead striker Michael Olinga.

Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama rose for the occasion to power home from the penalty spot, in a match that also saw Patrick Matasi save a penalty in the first half to keep Harambee Stars' advantage.

“I am not afraid to have confidence in the young players. If you do not put a player on the field you cannot have answers about his ability,” Migne told reporters about Avire's performance after the friendly played in .

“In the training session, he showed me that he deserves to have a starting role in the team. He has shown the quality and maybe he has a future with Harambee Stars.”

Migne was also impressed with the fact that the team managed to keep a cleansheet.

“I have always said that we have a very good backline because in the qualifiers for Afcon, we were tight at the back and it happened today (Friday) against Madagascar,” Migne continued.

“We must make sure that our defensive line is doing the job and then attack as a team and it really worked well again today. We still have another friendly to play and then afterwards I will have picked my final squad for the tournament.”

will now play against DR Congo before they head to for the tournament.