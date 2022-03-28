Scottish League One club Airdrieonians has released a statement after their fans reportedly attacked Cove Rangers supporters.

The attack happened following a heated clash between the two sides as they battled it out with the title on the line.

The tie ended in a 1-1 draw but unfortunately more drama unfolded shortly after and fans' safety was put at risk.

What has been said?

The club said in an official statement on their website: "Several Cove Rangers supporters were attacked after the match on Saturday including an elderly gentleman.

"Airdrieonians Football Club is disgusted that visiting supporters, who we regard as friends, could not return home after the game without experiencing this type of behaviour.

"Airdrieonians FC is working closely with Police Scotland to identify the attackers and maximum action will be taken to help eliminate all forms of unacceptable behaviour at football.

"We request that any good-minded Airdrie supporters who witnessed these abhorrent attacks contact the club with as much information as possible on enquiries@airdriefc.com."

What's happening in the league?

The Scottish League One's title race looks as though it'll head down right to the wire with Cove Rangers currently leading the pack with 66 points.

Airdrieonians are in second place with 61 points and are essentially the only challengers for the league with the remaining fixtures.

A win for Airdrieonians in the clash with Cove Rangers would've seen the gap between the clubs further reduced and would've kept the former's hopes alive.

Article continues below

Further reading

How Ronaldo has led the way with recovery

Football world reacts to Will Smith Oscars outburst

Dani Alves names his favourite right-backs