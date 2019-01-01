Scotland call McNulty and Palmer for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The duo are called up into the squad for the first time as Alex McLeish's side prepare to start their campaign

Alex McLeish has called up Marc McNulty and Liam Palmer to the squad for the first time.

The Scots get their qualifying campaign up and running away to Kazakhstan on March 21 before travelling to San Marino three days later.

McLeish has a big decision to make in goal as regular number one Allan McGregor has retired from international football ahead of the qualifiers.

Jordan Archer, Scott Bain and Jon McLaughlin will compete to wear the gloves for Scotland, while Oliver Burke is recalled.

"It's a great blow for us," McLeish told reporters of McGregor's retirement. "Allan has been in great form this season for club and country, but I kind of knew this day would come.

"We wanted to help him. I gave him a couple of days to think about it and he's come back with the same answer. Sadly, we lose him. We launched his career in the national team and at , and now it's time for another goalkeeper to be launched."





First call ups for @LiamJPalmer and @sparkymcnulty as Alex McLeish names his Scotland squad for our @UEFAEURO 2020 Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino.#NothingMattersMore pic.twitter.com/W0YrUkf0Bp — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 12, 2019

The former Birmingham boss will be hoping to build on the momentum gained during the country's Uefa Nations League campaign.

They finished top of Group 1 in League C, earning promotion for 2020-21 edition.

A double over Albania and a comeback success over Israel was enough to see them progress with a record of three wins and a defeat from their four matches.

and are the main obstacles between Scotland and a first appearance at a European Championships since 1996.

One of the main selection headaches facing McLeish is who to start at left-back, with captain Andy Robertson of jostling with 's Kieran Tierney for a starting berth.

It could, however, be that both players start with 21-year-old Tierney moved to right-back to accommodate him in the side.

"We have to cross that bridge when we come to it," the boss added. "I know Tierney has played in the right full-back position before with aplomb and good success.

"It is not something we will ignore because if he is capable of putting those kind of performances in then we have to consider it.

"If he is the best man for that job then we have to look at it.

"You'd be moving a left-footer across to the right side: people might question that but if he is the best for that position then we'll do it."​

The squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Archer, Bain McLaughlin

DEFENDERS: Bates, McKenna, Mulgrew, O'Donnell, Palmer, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney

MIDFIELDERS: Armstrong, Bannan, Fleck, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Paterson, Shinnie

FORWARDS: Burke, Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie, McNulty, Morgan, Russell