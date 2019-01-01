'Schweinsteiger can become a great coach' – Bayern Munich legend Hitzfeld

The two-time Champions League winning manager believes that the 2014 World Cup winner should consider a career in coaching

legend Ottmar Hitzfeld has backed Bastian Schweinsteiger to one day step into the dugout and become a highly successful coach.

Schweinsteiger announced his decision to hang up his boots earlier this month after his side missed out on the playoffs and has committed himself to a spell as a pundit with ARD.

However, Hitzfeld believes that the 35-year-old former midfielder should seriously consider taking up a coaching role because he feels the 2014 World Cup winner would excel at it.

One of only four people to have won the European Cup as a coach of two different clubs, having done so with and Bayern Munich, the 70-year-old is well placed to know.

“I think he can become a very good teacher and coach,” Hitzfeld told Sport Bild. “He has evolved, he is resistant to pressure and he’s good at getting his message across.

“As a player, Bastian was world class. He always had a great deal of tactical understanding and was always very eager to talk.

“I think it would be nice if he was involved at Bayern.”

Meanwhile, Hitzfeld lamented Schweinsteiger’s retirement from the game, having given him his debut with Bayern in 2002.

“Football without Bastian Schweinsteiger is hard to imagine for me,” he admitted. “He was an institution at Bayern and with the national team. I’ve got wonderful memories of my time with Bastian at Bayern.”

Schweinsteiger played close to 350 matches for Bayern and made 500 outings for the Bavarian giants overall, scoring 68 goals.

After 13 years on the books of the senior side, he moved on to but had an ill-fated spell at Old Trafford, where he was constantly plagued by injury problems and rarely came close to hitting his best form.

As a result, he was allowed to leave prematurely for one last adventure in his career, with a move to the , where he spent three seasons, turning out on 92 occasions.

Over the course of his career, which saw him win 121 international caps for , he won the game’s biggest prizes, including the 2012-13 .