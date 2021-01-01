Schmeichel urges Man Utd fans to work with Glazers and slams 'idiot troublemakers' who stormed Old Trafford

The legendary former Red Devils goalkeeper believes considered action is required as finding a big-money buyer is unlikely

Peter Schmeichel wants to see "die-hard" Manchester United fans work with the Glazer family to bring about change, accusing "idiot troublemakers" of storming Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils saw their Premier League meeting with Liverpool called off after a number of supporters forced their way inside the stadium and onto the playing field, with protests against the club's ownership being taken to another level.

Legendary former goalkeeper Schmeichel can appreciate why emotions are running high after the Super League debacle further soured already strained relationships between those in the boardroom and stands, but the Dane is struggling to see how a buyer can be found.

What has been said?

Schmeichel, who helped United to five Premier League titles and Champions League glory during his time with the club, told CBS Sports: "The club will be, I don't know, three, four, five billion dollars? Who's got that kind of money to buy the football club?

"If you look at potential buyers, are they going to make it much better? Is it going to be different. There are examples, but they never bought in at that price tag.

"I would much rather that we work with the Glazers, because I think there is a willingness within the family. Work with the Glazers to make this football club what this football club is supposed to be.

"I think everyone feels that the Glazer family is a little bit too detached from the club. They are there now and again, but they are not there every week. You never see Joel Glazer come out in front of the cameras and talk about the club, and I think that frustrates the fans a lot.

"We have this ownership, but from the outside, it looks like the owners don't care, that it is just about money. I don't think that's completely the case.I think they are very proud of their ownership of Manchester United. I just think there is a need now for a restructuring of how it's being operated."

He added: "I don't think the die-hard fans were the ones inside the stadium. I think they are idiots, troublemakers. None of them will remember the good times. Some of them weren't even born when the Glazers took over the club.

"The die-hard fans, the true fans, keep voicing your opinions, but keep it at a proper level. Don't be stupid about it. Don't demand something which is unrealistic. Keep up the pressure, keep up the ideas.

"What we've learned from the last two weeks is, if we stand together and we show our opposition to ideas that we don't agree with, as a massive group, it does have an effect. I think football, not Manchester United, is at a crossroads now.

"There is this incredible opportunity now to change direction. Something that I think it has needed for a long, long, long time."

The bigger picture

United fan groups have vowed to continue opposing the Glazers, with many seeing the Super League proposals as the final straw from owners that have been a divisive presence throughout their time at the helm.

There is, however, still plenty for the Red Devils to achieve on the field this season, as they seek to wrap up a top-four finish in the Premier League and chase down Europa League glory.

