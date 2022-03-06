Schalke announce new shirt sponsor after dropping Gazprom amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Schalke have confirmed their new shirt sponsor following the club's decision to sever ties with Gazprom amid the escalating Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The 2.Bundesliga outfit originally stripped the Russian company's logo as main shirt sponsor before cutting their relationship entirely with the gas giant.

Now, the club have confirmed that they have found a replacement to take them through the end of the season, with housing company VIVAWEST their new sponsor, adding their delight at being able to secure the deal so soon in the current climate.

What has been said?

"The fact that we were able to find a new partner so quickly is a positive signal to our fans and partners, among other things with a view to the medium-term financial planning and our corporate bond that is planned in the near future," board member Christina Ruhl-Hamers stated.

"Our financial ability to act was given at all times, now it is important to expand this further and to use the opportunities that arise. We are confident that we will be able to do this thanks to the partnership with VIVAWEST."

Fellow board member Peter Knabel added his assent, stating: "We now want to go into a successful future together. We want to be successful together - on and off the pitch."

Club part ways with manager

Schalke have also dismissed head coach Dimitrios Grammozis this weekend, following Saturday's late 3-4 loss against Hansa Rostock.

The Greek-German took over last March, and lasted just over a year in the job, having failed to prevent relegation from the Bundesliga last term and with the club off the pace of the automatic promotion race this term.

The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit will look for a replacement to guide them now through the closing weeks of the campaign.

