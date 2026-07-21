Scaloni two days after the World Cup defeat: I can't believe what you're asking about

Lionel Scaloni cut a broken figure in the wake of Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in last Sunday's 2026 World Cup final. The Argentina head coach broke down in tears at the press conference when asked about his future, and had to stop answering mid-sentence.

Less than 48 hours after the defeat, Scaloni left the Argentine Football Association's training complex, a sprawling site that resembles a sports city, and took questions from the waiting media from inside his car.

Asked about his future, Scaloni told newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "These are things one might decide to reconsider after a tournament like this. We are here until December. The most important thing is that people understood that the team gave everything it had, and that the national team showed great unity and cohesion."

On the punishment Argentina expect after raising the Falkland Islands flag following the 2-1 semi-final win over England, he said: "I don't know, I'm not aware of it. I don't know if that will happen in the future. They haven't informed us of anything."

Scaloni also thanked supporters for their love despite the loss. "The reception from the people was impressive, and very kind. It's good that there is a celebration, even though it's hard to accept that we didn't win. But it's also good to know that we are noble in defeat, and that we can draw positive lessons."

He refused to entertain rumours of a dispute among the players after the final, saying: "I have no idea what you're talking about, as I don't use social media." Visibly frustrated at the suggestion of a rift in the camp, he added: "I don't believe what you're asking about."