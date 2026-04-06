Saudi journalist: The Youssef Al-Nusairi deal highlights the chaos within the Federation!

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who plays for Al-Ittihad, has come under renewed media scrutiny due to a dip in his form with the club since signing during the recent winter transfer window.

Al-Ittihad had signed Al-Nusairi to replace Frenchman Karim Benzema, who had moved to Al-Hilal, as part of a swap deal that saw N’Golo Kanté move to Fenerbahçe and Al-Nusairi join “Al-Amid”.

Media personality Mohammed Al-Bakiri said in comments on the "Al-Arabiya FM" programme: "The Youssef En-Nesyri deal is indicative of the administrative chaos within Al-Ittihad, as the player is not suited to the team’s style of play."

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He added: “Al-Nusairi isn’t technically gifted, but he excels at headers, and Al-Ittihad doesn’t rely on that strength unlike last season; the planning for the deal was poor from the start.”

He continued: “The players should have been selected to suit the current playing system, but Al-Nusairi’s presence does not add anything to Al-Ittihad, and consequently the team’s goalscoring rate has dropped; the player has clearly become useless.”

Al-Bakiri confirmed that Al-Ittihad signed Al-Nusairi to compensate for Benzema’s departure, explaining: “The club were set to enter the second half of the season without a striker, and the Moroccan star was the only option available to them, so they decided to sign him.”

There have been media reports regarding Youssef Al-Nusairi’s departure from Al-Ittihad this coming summer, before these reports were denied in exclusive comments to “Koora”.