‘The whole team won’ – Sarr hails collective Watford effort in Premier League return

The Senegalese forward was keen not to single out himself but praised the team effort following the Hornets’ return to the English elite division

Ismaila Sarr praised the collective effort of his Watford teammates after they defeated Millwall to confirm their return to the Premier League.

In the keenly contested EFL Championship encounter against the Lions, the Senegal international broke the deadlock at Vicarage Road with his 11th-minute penalty.

That effort stood as the only goal in that encounter as Xisco Munoz’s men sealed all points at stake to join Norwich City in the English elite division.

Sarr’s played a key role in the Hornets’ success having contributed 13 goals and four assists in 39 matches. Nonetheless, he claimed his teammates deserved all the accolades.

“I didn’t win anything. The whole team won,” the 23-year-old told the club website.

“I just tried to do my job, creating dangerous situations and scoring goals. The reality is there’s been an effort from the whole group.

“Yes [it’s one of my career highlights] but we can still do better. The league is not finished, and we still have two games to go, so we have to carry on.

“I just decided I wanted to take the penalty. It’s not the first time I’ve played football and it’s not the first time I’ve gone for a penalty.

“I’m very happy, and everyone is happy as well, because everyone did such a great job, from the players to the manager and the staff behind the scenes.”

The former Rennes and Metz man has thrived under manager Munoz – scoring ten goals, including the winner against the Canaries on Boxing Day.

“The style changed and ever since he came in, he’s wanted us to attack, attack, attack,” he continued.

“I really like doing that and this new style has suited us.”

In his maiden Premier League campaign, Sarr found the net n victories over Manchester United and Liverpool. Even at that, the Vicarage Road side were demoted.

This time around, he is hopeful their fate will be different.

“I’m very happy now,” he added. “The past is the past, it’s behind us. Now we have to look forward and come back and make sure we do well in the Premier League next season.

“I hope we can do well, and I also hope I can do better in the Premier League than I did this season.



“The only way to do so is to take our rest once the season is over and then come back and start working again and pushing as much as we can.”