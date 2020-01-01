'Sane was ready weeks ago' - Man City winger in line for return against Arsenal, Guardiola confirms

The Spanish head coach has revealed that the German is full fit and ready to get back on the pitch after recovering from a long-term injury

head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Leroy Sane is in line for his first appearance of the 2019-20 campaign against on Wednesday night.

Sane was struck down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury during City's Community Shield victory over back in August 2019.

The German winger has missed the entire season as a result, but it appears he could be back on the pitch just in time to contribute to an assault on two trophy fronts.

City have already wrapped up a third successive success and are into the latter stages of both the and .

Guardiola's men are also looking to consolidate second place in the Premier League, with Liverpool currently holding an unassailable 25-point lead at the top of the standings as they close in on a first title in 30 years.

A win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium would see City close that gap and increase their lead over third-place Leicester to seven points with nine games left to play.

When asked if Sane will be ready to feature against the Gunners, Guardiola told a press conference on Tuesday: "He’s training. He’s not injured.

"We are going to decide but he was ready weeks ago. He’s getting better every week.

"I have many thoughts [on whether he will play]. All good thoughts."

The Spanish tactician added on the fitness of prized duo Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne, who were both forced to sit out Sunday's derby defeat to through injury: "Let me think. Laporte, Kevin have both been training last two days.

"I don’t know if they will be able to play tomorrow. we’ll have another session tomorrow and the rest will be okay."

Guardiola will pit his wits against Mikel Arteta in midweek for the first time since his former assistant took over at Arsenal in December.

Article continues below

When asked if he still keeps in contact with Arteta, the City boss responded: "Very often. He doesn’t need my help. We talk about everything, family, friends, colleagues, how he’s settling the team.

"I was convinced he would be a manager when the opportunity comes and this was the opportunity for him.

"His ideas are already in the team, his positional play is getting better. I’m convinced Arsenal will get better."