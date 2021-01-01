Sane reflects on 'difficult' first year at Bayern Munich as he eyes Euro 2020 'dream' with Germany

The German winger has admitted that he has fallen short of the standards expected of him since moving to Allianz Arena from Manchester City

Leroy Sane has reflected on his "difficult" first year at Bayern Munich, admitting he knows that he did not play an "outstanding season", and is now looking forward to Euro 2020.

Sane completed a €60 million (£52m/$73m) switch to Bayern from Manchester City last summer, bringing to an end a long-running transfer saga that had stretched on longer than expected due to his battle to recover from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 25-year-old has since become a Bundesliga champion at Allianz Arena, but has only shown flashes of the form which saw him emerge as one of the top wingers in Europe at Etihad Stadium.

What has Leroy Sane said?

While Sane acknowledges the fact he has fallen short of expectations at the start of his Bayern career, he is now looking ahead to Euro 2020 with optimism as he seeks to get back to his best level.

"I know that I haven't played an outstanding season," the Germany international said in a video chat with Goal and SPOX.

"For me it was a bit more difficult in general due to the corona break and my knee injury. It was important to me to get back my rhythm, to be fit, which I managed to do.

"Now I'm putting all my focus on the European Championship."

Sane added on Germany's chances of winning their first major trophy since the 2014 World Cup: "It's a very big dream to win this title. We have to give our best, and we are preparing very well.

"There is a certain pressure, but each of us is looking forward to this challenge."

Sane's record for Bayern

Sane featured in 44 games across all competitions in Bayern colours this term, but only started 18 of their 34 fixtures in the Bundesliga.

The former City star finished the season with 10 goals to his name and also managed to contribute 12 assists, including one in a 5-2 final day victory over Augsburg.

Sane on City's Champions League final defeat

Sane went on to express his sympathy towards his ex-City team-mates following their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in Portugal on Saturday.

Article continues below

"I felt very sorry for the boys, the club and the fans. I would have wished them to win this title," he said

"Unfortunately it did not work out, but I know that they will stay hungry and give everything to win this trophy one day. I wish them only the best!"

Further reading