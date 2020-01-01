'Sancho is a luxury Man Utd don't need' - Red Devils should invest in 'decent defenders', says McClaren

Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be bolstering his ranks at the back rather than in attack

Jadon Sancho is "a luxury" that don't need, according to Steve McClaren, who says the Red Devils should invest their money in "decent defenders".

United's pursuit of Sancho has been the longest-running transfer saga of the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought to be determined to bring in another right-winger in order to close the gap on and at the top of the Premier League.

Goal has reported that the Red Devils have yet to launch an official bid for the Borussia Dortmund star, but negotiations with the player's agent over a big-money switch to Old Trafford remain ongoing.

The Manchester outfit only have until Monday to wrap up a deal for Sancho, and with BVB standing firm on their €120 million (£108m/$142m) valuation of the winger, it remains to be seen whether he will make his way back to the Premier League.

Sancho has been a revelation in since moving to Westfalenstadion from Manchester City in 2017, firmly establishing himself as one of the best young players in Europe while earning a regular spot in 's national set-up.

However, United already have an abundance of talented players in attacking positions, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood currently serving as Solskjaer's first-choice front three.

McClaren believes recruiting a new defender should be the Red Devils' priority, having seen them concede five goals in their first two top-flight outings of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Sancho is a luxury they don’t necessarily need," the former United assistant and England manager told talkSPORT.

“You’re only talking £10m or £20m more in £100m to go out and get him. Go and get the boy – you’re Manchester United. Show your clout.

“But I do think you might as well spend that money on decent defenders.”

McClaren added on United's lack of pace at the back: “When you play with intensity with a high line, your centre-backs have got to dictate one against one and therefore they’ve got to have speed,”

“[Harry] Maguire and [Victor] Lindelof don’t have that speed. They need somebody at the back there, because I think going forward they’re fine.

“They score goals and they’re a threat. The front three are unbelievable and they’ve sorted the midfield out with [Bruno] Fernandes and [Donny] van de Beek. They’ve got everything there.”