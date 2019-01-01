San Marino vs Scotland: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Alex McLeish's team must bounce back from Thursday's humiliating loss to Kazakhstan when they travel to San Marino on Sunday

They are just one game into the qualifying campaign, but are already in damage control mode after they lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Alex McLeish's team visit San Marino on Sunday already in need of three points, but the Tartan Army will be confident of a win against a side they have beaten six times without conceding.

A lot has changed since the last meeting between these two sides in 2001, but San Marino have lost every single game they have played since a 0-0 draw with Estonia in 2014, so Scotland are heavy favourites to bounce back on Sunday.

Game San Marino vs Scotland Date Sunday, March 24 Time 5:00pm GMT / 1:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Univision Deportes En Vivo and can be livestreamed via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes En Vivo ESPN3

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can be livestreamed via the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position San Marino squad Goalkeepers E. Benedettini, S Benedettini, Zavoli Defenders Battistini, Brolli, Cevoli, Grandoni, Palazzi, Simoncini Midfielders Censoni, Giardi, Golinucci, Golinucci, Lunadei, Mularoni, Rinaldi, Tomassini Forwards Berardi, Hirsch, Nanni, Vitaioli

Potential San Marino starting XI: Elia Benedettini, Battistini, Palazzi, Simoncini, Cevoli, Rinaldi, Golinucci, Mularoni, Giardi, Berardi, Nanni.

Position Scotland squad Goalkeepers Bain, Kelly, McLaughlin Defenders Bates, Findlay, McKenna, O'Donnell, Palmer, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney Midfielders Armstrong, Fleck, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Paterson, Shinnie Forwards Burke, Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie, McNulty, Morgan, Russell

After missing the game against Kazakhstan, Kieran Tierney has been ruled out of the clash with San Marino and sent home to Scotland.

Andrew Robertson is expected to start after missing the first match, while the likes of John Fleck, Liam Kelly and Stuart Findlay could make an appearance.

Potential Scotland starting XI: Bain; Palmer, Bates, McKenna, Robertson; McGregor, McGinn, Armstrong; Forrest, McBurnie, Burke.

Betting & Match Odds

Scotland are the odds-on favourites at 1/33 according to bet365 . San Marino are available at 33/1, while a draw is priced at 14/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

It has been 21 years since Scotland last qualified for a major tournament, but their chances of putting an end to that run took a big blow during the week with their 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan.

Scotland have time to get their campaign on track, but with and to contend with in Group I, they cannot afford many more slip ups if they are to finish in the top two places.

Alex McLeish has admitted that he is under pressure amid calls for his sacking after another disappointing result.

"It was a poor night for us defensively," said the Scotland boss. "We had one chance just before they scored and I was thinking it was looking quite lively for us.

"But they scored two quick goals and we never reacted. They could have been prevented with better positioning.

"There's a lot of inexperience in the squad. We have introduced a few new names in the last year or so and it's a process where it can take time but I know we don't have any time.

"I want to get these lads playing to the level that we demand on the international scene but it's not easy for players to come from no experience straight into the international team."

The future may be murky for McLeish, but he will be sure Scotland can seal an integral win when they meet a side they have had no trouble beating in the past.

Scotland may have been humiliated in their opening game of the qualifiers, but San Marino are also fighting back from a disappointing start after a 5-0 trouncing to Cyprus on Thursday.

After taking on San Marino, Cyprus will be the team Scotland face next when they meet at Hampden Park in June before they play Belgium away three days later.