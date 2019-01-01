Samuel Kalu’s strike not enough as Bordeaux succumb to Galatasaray
Samuel Kalu was on target in Girondins de Bordeaux’s 3-1 loss to Galatasaray in a pre-season friendly game on Sunday.
The 21-year-old, who was part of Nigeria’s bronze-winning squad in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, returned in time for the French Ligue 1 side to feature in the encounter, where he made his presence felt, scoring a consolatory goal.
After back-to-back pre-season defeats to RB Leipzig and Augsburg, the Turkish outfit started the encounter on an impressive note, with former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel scoring the opener only seven minutes into the game.
Atalay Babacan doubled Galatasaray’s lead in the 45th minute before Adem Buyuk added the third moments after the hour mark.
Super Eagles forward Kalu then reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, but his effort was not enough to prevent Bordeaux from suffering their fourth pre-season defeat in five games.
The Nigerian winger will be expected to replicate the fine form for the Navy Blue and Whites when the 2019/20 season starts.
The French club will take on Italian side Genoa in their final friendly game on Sunday, August 4.