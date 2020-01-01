Sambia's coronavirus condition is 'improving day by day' - Montpellier president Nicollin

The 23-year old midfielder is the first Ligue 1 player to have contracted the virus

president Lauren Nicollin has stated Junior Sambia's condition from coronavirus is "improving day by day".

The midfielder of Central African Republic origin has been in hospital since last Monday after having respiratory and gastric problems.

He tested positive to the virus that has killed more than 200,000 people globally, with his condition deteriorating, going into a coma and needing ventilators.

He has, however, come out of the coma and is breathing without any aid.

“His condition is improving day by day. I wish him to get back in shape as soon as possible and above all to have a good rest," Nicollin told RMC Sport.

“We kiss him, all the players support him. It hurt the group last week. When it happened, everyone asked themselves the question of recovery.

"The Prime Minister has removed all these doubts for my staff, who were concerned about the situation.”

With the French government announcing a prohibition on sporting events until September, the French and all tiers of football in have been brought to a premature end.