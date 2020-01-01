Samatta’s Aston Villa lose against Djenepo’s Southampton

The Tanzania international was in action as the Claret and Blue Army suffered their third consecutive defeat, this time against the Saints

Mbwana Samatta made his third Premier League appearance for in their 2-0 loss to on Saturday.

After making his debut for Villa in the League Cup game against , the 27-year-old was also on parade against Bournemouth and Hotspur.

At St. Mary's Stadium, the Tanzanian star was handed his fourth consecutive start by manager Dean Smith and but was unable to help the Claret and Blue Army from defeat.

More teams

Mali international Moussa Djenepo set up Shane Long in the eighth minute to open the scoring for the Saints before Stuart Armstrong sealed the victory with his stoppage-time effort.

Samatta featured for the duration of the game along with Djenepo while ’s Trezeguet replaced Anwar El Ghazi in the 28th minute.

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba featured for 81 minutes while Ahmed Elmohamady was an unused substitute.

Despite the defeat, Aston Vila maintains their 17th spot in the Premier League table with 25 points from 27 games.

Samatta will hope to inspire Aston Villa back to winning ways when they take on on February 29.