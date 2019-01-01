‘Salah will come good for lucky Liverpool’ – Reds told by Warnock to expect more good fortune

The Egyptian forward has gone eight games without a goal, but a former Anfield academy graduate believes he will soon rediscover his spark

Mohamed Salah “will come good” for , says Stephen Warnock, with the Egyptian being backed to start firing again for a team that has been “fortunate” over recent months.

Last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner, who netted 44 times across all competitions, has gone eight games without finding the target.

Questions have been asked of his mindset during an uncharacteristic dip, with some suggesting that the 26-year-old is trying too hard to play his way out of a slump.

Warnock believes a spark will return naturally, with Salah having offered enough during his time at Anfield to suggest that he will make a telling contribution one way or another.

“I think everyone is talking about it and we expect him to score for Liverpool,” former Reds defender Warnock told Sky Sports.

“But off the ball, he is creating chances for the likes of [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane to score, by dragging more players on to him.

“The midfield have dried up a bit behind him but he will come good, he keeps on getting in the right areas.”

Salah’s late header forced goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into a blunder on Liverpool’s last outing, as a Toby Alderweireld own goal handed them a 2-1 win, with Warnock conceding that fortune has favoured Jurgen Klopp’s side at times this season.

He said ahead of a trip to Southampton which could see the Reds reclaim top spot in the Premier League: “For Liverpool to get that psychological edge of points on the board, after a big result against Tottenham, it could be big.

“I think Liverpool have been fortunate in the last few months, the Jordan Pickford error, the Julian Speroni error - they have been fortunate with goalkeepers making errors, and the Lloris mistake could be a pivotal error. For Liverpool fans, it is amazing to win a game like that.

“I still think both teams are going to drop points.

Article continues below

“I think the games have - playing Tottenham three times in a week [ plus Premier League] - plus they have to try and get a result at Old Trafford.

“ 's form has dipped a bit but in a derby it will go out the window.

“So, I think [the ] game is massive. Ralph Hasenhuttl has changed Southampton's approach and it will be a tough game.”