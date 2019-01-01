‘Salah trying a little bit too hard’, says former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey

The forward extended his drought to seven games against Fulham and the 41-year-old has advised him on how to rediscover his form

Former striker Emile Heskey says Mohamed Salah is not getting goals because he is ‘trying a little bit too hard’.

The 26-year-old extended his drought to seven games in their 2-1 win over on Sunday, having last scored for the Reds on February 9 - his longest barren spell since 2014.

The international enjoyed a stellar performance last season scoring 44 goals but has continued to struggle to match the feat this term.

Already, the forward has 20 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League with only Sergio Aguero scoring more than him in the division.

Against the Cottagers, the former man missed chances that he could have laid for a teammate and the 41-year-old has urged him ‘to know when to pass the ball and when to take the shot’.

"He's still got 17 goals, so he's not having that bad a season but he's probably just trying a little bit too hard,” Heskey told Sky Sports.

"He's looking at the season before when he was scoring all these goals, confidence was high, things were ricocheting then going in.

"He's not getting that luck now, but he still wants to get the goals and everyone is still looking at him as that go-to guy for the goals.

"There's times when he should be passing the ball but he's wanting to score himself. That is the danger.

"When you're going through that patch you need the balance. You need to know when to pass the ball, when to take the shot.”

Salah will hope to use the international break to work on himself in an effort to end his recent unimpressive form having been left out of ’s squad that will face Niger and .