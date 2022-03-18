Salah's Liverpool legacy at risk if contract situation isn't resolved says Enrique

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes both the club and Mohamed Salah will make a massive mistake if The Reds don't hand a new deal to the Egyptian superstar.

The current contract between the winger and the Merseyside team is set to expire in 2023 and, according to reports, the two parties have failed to reach an agreement despite negotiations taking place and a Liverpool offer being made.



Salah is believed to want a package in the region of £300,000 a week to stay.

And Enrique believes both the player and the club would lose if Liverpool cannot accommodate the 29-year-old's demands.

"I think it would be a big loss for him and for the club [if he left]," Enrique told Sport Bible.

"At the moment he is being completely respectful. I respect both sides, to be honest. Salah is seeing other world-class players who are playing in different positions but are earning a lot more than him.

"He could ask ‘why am I not earning what they are earning? I am the best player this season in the Premier League, and in the world as well."

Enrique does, however, understand that Salah's new contract could have an impact across the Liverpool squad.

"I understand his position and I understand at the same time the club’s position as well. They have a wage structure at the club. I’m sure they will want Salah to be the best earner at the club, but they maybe don’t want to approach those numbers," Enrique continued.

"I know what will happen, everyone knows. All the top players… Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers – if they keep doing well, they will be claiming for more money in the future. They will think that Salah is there… they won’t get what Salah will get but they will want to be close to Salah.

"What is the risk if Salah opts to leave the Reds? Where is he going to go? To Real Madrid, PSG… places like that.

"Yes, they will pay you more but are you going to be as happy as you are at Liverpool? You are a hero. You are a legend. If you stay at the club you can probably become the biggest player ever for the club, if he keeps doing these kinds of numbers.

"It would be a massive mistake from both sides [if he left]," Enrique concluded.