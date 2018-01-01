Salah proving more than just goalscorer for top of the table Liverpool

The star attacker scored and assisted in the same game yet again in the Premier League, some no player has done better the last two seasons

Mohamed Salah has proven he is one of the most dangerous scorers in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool, but he’s also not bad as a creator either.

Salah was at it again on Friday, as he turned home a Fabinho cross with a deft finish with the side of his boot to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Wolves in the 18th minute.

The goal proved the winner in a 2-0 victory for the Reds at the Molineux Stadium, as Liverpool remained undefeated in the Premier League and guaranteed they will sit top of the table on Christmas Day.

Salah, last year’s Premier League Golden Boot winner while setting a new record for Premier League goals in a 38-game season, moved to the top of the goal charts, one ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Salah has proven more than just a goalscorer at Liverpool as he chipped in 10 assists last season in the English top-flight, as well as four more in the Champions League.

He would turn provider once more in the second half as he chipped in a cross that found the boot of Virgil Van Dijk, who redirected home for his first league goal for the Anfield outfit to double Liverpool’s advantage.

The assist was Salah’s fifth in the Premier League this season, and the second time this season he’s scored and assisted on a goal in the same match.

In fact, since arriving at Anfield last season, Salah has managed that accomplishment eight times in the Premier League – more than any other player in the English top flight over that same span.

8 - Since the start of last season, Mohamed Salah has scored and assisted in eight different Premier League games for Liverpool - more than any other player in the division. Proficient. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/SPUnj80JCk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2018

The victory moves Liverpool onto 48 points after 18 games which only two teams have bettered – Chelsea in the 2005-06 season with 49 points and 52 points from Manchester City last season.

It also means the Reds are four points clear of City with the reigning champions yet to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday. However, regardless of result, Liverpool will be top of the league come Christmas.

The last four seasons have seen the leaders on Christmas win go on to take the Premier League title. In fact the last team to lead in the table on Christmas and not finish top was Liverpool in 2013-14.

The Reds have a history of that as well. Three times they have lead the league at Christmas in the Premier League era and did not manage to win the title in any of those seasons.

That statistic may provide hope to Manchester City, as the two clubs gear up for a crucial encounter.

After City face Crystal Palace, they face Leicester City and Southampton before hosting Liverpool in what well may be a top of the table clash on January 3. Meanwhile, the Reds will put their unbeaten run in the league on the line at home against Newcastle, then Arsenal before that trip to the Etihad to face the reigning champions.