'Salah can replace Mbappe at PSG, but I hope he doesn't' - Murphy

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and the ex-Red believes the Egypt international has what it takes to fill his shoes

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Mohamed Salah is the only player who can replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

The French international has been linked with a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid next summer.

It will be a tall order for the Parisians to find a replacement for the talented World Cup winner, but the 44-year-old believes the solution lies with the Merseyside team.

With the Egypt international's contract with the Reds in its final two years, they are yet to tie him to a new long-term deal.

"Mo Salah is not the type of person who is going to start demanding double what anyone else is earning at the football club. I would be very surprised if that was the case, but never say never," Murphy said as quoted by talkSPORT.

"If Mbappe goes next summer, PSG will want to replace Mbappe with a superstar who can score goals. There are not many better than Salah.

"I would hope not [that he would want to leave for PSG], it’s very difficult for me to give perspective on this because would I ever leave Liverpool to go PSG? No, because Liverpool is my team.

"Mo Salah in the past, there have been some rumours about wanting to play in Spain. But if you are talking about playing in Spain to fulfil a childhood dream, it is very different from being greedy...

"Salah does not seem unhappy, he seems when you watch him play that he is still full of beans, full of energy, full of appetite and desire. He does not look like a player who is bored of where he is, who has lost his desire to be the best.

"He looks bang at it again. It wouldn’t surprise me if in the next two months that deal [his new Liverpool contract] is done."

This season, the 29-year-old has started the Premier League campaign well and in the three matches played, he has managed two goals and as many assists to ensure Liverpool are fifth on the table with seven points, two fewer than Tottenham Hotspur.