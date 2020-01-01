'Saka and Martinelli are future world stars!' - Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez says talented duo are 'different class'

The Gunners shot-stopper has talked up the talents of two players currently enjoying breakthrough seasons at Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are future world stars, according to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has described the talented duo as "different class".

Saka graduated to Arsenal's senior squad in 2018 after making his way through the club's academy ranks, but was made to wait for his chance to shine.

Unai Emery began including the 18-year-old in his starting line up at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, and he has since been able to retain a place in the team under the Spaniard's successor Mikel Arteta.

Saka has contributed four goals to Arsenal's cause in 36 appearances this term, along with an impressive total of 11 assists, the latest of which came as he set up Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to score in a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Tuesday.

The Gunners tied the English winger down to a new four-year contract last week in light of his recent performances, and he looks set for a key role in Arteta's set-up in the coming years.

Martinelli, meanwhile, arrived at Emirates Stadium from Brazilian outfit Ituano for a fee of £8 million ($10m) last summer, with a view to continuing his development in the reserves before competing for a place in Arsenal's starting XI.

However the 19-year-old has seized every opportunity to prove himself with both hands, scoring 10 goals in 26 outings to establish himself as a more than capable backup striker behind Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Martinelli also committed his long-term future to Arsenal after Saka's fresh terms were confirmed, and Martinez thinks that both men are destined to reach the very top of the game if they continue on their current trajectory.

“I’m telling you, Saka and Martinelli are the future stars, not just for the Arsenal, but in the Premier League and in the world,” the Gunners shot-stopper told Talksport.

“They’re willing to listen, they do extra work away from the training ground, they get on with everyone in the club and when they’re on the field they do different stuff.

“They are different class. If they put it in their mind that they can be the best, they can reach that."

Martinez added on how quickly Saka is progressing at the Emirates: “Saka can be in the team already, he’s the kind of player you need in your team. It’s not just about how much he gives you [on the pitch], he’s very positive and even with the top, experienced players that have been around, there are not many players like him.

“He’s a team player. I could give him my gloves and he would perform in goal, that’s Saka. I’m a bit worried, actually!”