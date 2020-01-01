Saka challenges Aubameyang for Arsenal Player of the Month award

The African stars helped Mikel Arteta's side stretch their unbeaten run since the start of the year with laudable performances this month

Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both been nominated for the Player of the Month award for February.

The Anglo-Nigerian and 2015 African Footballer of the Year battle the defensive duo of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz for the monthly gong.

Saka has been impressive in his makeshift position with solid defensive and attacking contributions for the Gunners.

Article continues below

More teams

The 18-year-old provided three assists in four outings this month, which include his cross that set-up Alexandre Lacazette for an 82nd-minute winner that gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Olympiacos in the first leg of their Round of 32 fixture.

Aubameyang, on his part, banged in the goals as the Gunners registered three wins in four games. The Gabonese forward scored three goals in the month under review - his opener against and a brace against at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

On Thursday, Arsenal will be aiming to end the month by extending their unbeaten streak to 11 games and progress to the Europa League Last 16 stage when they host Greek giants Olympiacos for their return fixture.