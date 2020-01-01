Saka: Arsenal wonderkid not distracted by new contract talks

The Anglo-Nigerian is leaving his representative to negotiate a new deal with the Emirates Stadium outfit

Bukayo Saka has insisted he is not distracted by talks to secure a new contract as he has left it to his agent to "sort out".

The 18-year-old has been flourishing under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta and shone last weekend, when he grabbed an assist to help his side secure a comprehensive 4-0 victory against .

The youngster has so far scored three goals and his eight assists rank him as the player with the most for the Gunners this season.

The Anglo-Nigerian, who has been linked with a move to , and , has 18 months left on his current contract and hopes to remain with the Emirates Stadium outfit to continue his development.

"It's for my agent. They're sorting it out." Saka told Football London when asked about a new contract.

"Of course I'm enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we'll see what happens."

The winger has been playing in an unfamiliar left-back role under Arteta but admitted he is enjoying every moment of it as it affords him the opportunity to gain experience.

"I'm really enjoying my football under the new manager. It's not my natural position but he's given me all the advice I need,” he continued.

"I've got Granit [Xhaka] behind, David [Luiz] supporting and speaking to me so it gives me licence to go and express myself in the final third and do what I can do.

"I learned a lot about how wingers in the Premier League play against defenders and how to position myself because in his system it's different. I get to play much higher because the winger comes inside and I get to go. There's a lot of space for me and it's good for me.

"I'm playing sort of as a winger when we have the ball but without the ball, I have to come back and work on my clearances, my heading and stuff I haven't worked on my whole life. I feel like I'm doing ok right now.

"I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now, I'll do the job the manager asks me to.

"In the future, if I do get to go back onto the wing I feel like I know how full-backs play and playing as a full-back I know what wingers do, what I like them to do and what I don't like them to do. It's a good learning experience for me."

Saka will hope to continue his brilliant form when Arsenal take on in Thursday’s game at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki.