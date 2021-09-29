SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives squad list and fixtures
The Maldives national team for the SAFF Championship has been announced. Coach Ali Suzain flew to Qatar on September 10 with 29 players for a training camp to prepare for the upcoming tournament.
They played two friendlies in Qatar, where they won 4-2 against Lusail FC and drew 1-1 with Army National Team. After the two matches, Suzain pruned the final squad to 24 members. The five players who failed to make the cut are: Ali Shamis, Ahmed Abdulla, Moosa Yameen, midfielder Asfad Habeeb and forward Hassan Nazeem.
The Red Snappers will play their opening match against Nepal on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Daramy: Ajax's new €12m teenager who idolises Rashford
- 'Really special' Curtis Jones ready to save Liverpool's injury-ravaged midfield
- Will Neymar and Mbappe subplot undermine PSG's Champions League challenge?
- What can Man City and PSG learn from one another in pursuit of elusive Champions League glory?
MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Mohammed Faisal
Mohamed Shafeeu
Ali Najih
Defenders:
Ahmed Nooman
Hussain Sifau Yoosuf
Haisham Hassan
Akram Abdul Ghanee,
Samooh Ali
Gasim Sammaam
Midfielders:
Ashad Ali
Ibrahim Aisam
Mohamed Umair
Hussain Nihan
Hamza Mohamed
Ismail Eesa
Ibrahim Waheed Hassan.
Forwards:
Hassan Raaif Ahmed
Mohamed Naaim
Ibrahim Mahdhy Hussain
Assadhulla Abdulla
Ali Fasir
Ali Ashfaq
Naaiz Hassan
Ali Haisham
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|October 1
|4:30 PM
|Nepal vs Maldives
|National Football Stadium
|October 7
|9:30 PM
|Maldives vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|October 10
|4:30 PM
|Maldives vs Sri Lanka
|National Football Stadium
|October 13
|9:30 PM
|India vs Maldives
|National Football Stadium