SAFF Championship 2021: Maldives squad list and fixtures

Take a look at the 24-member Maldives squad that has been registered for SAFF Championship...

The Maldives national team for the SAFF Championship has been announced. Coach Ali Suzain flew to Qatar on September 10 with 29 players for a training camp to prepare for the upcoming tournament.

They played two friendlies in Qatar, where they won 4-2 against Lusail FC and drew 1-1 with Army National Team. After the two matches, Suzain pruned the final squad to 24 members. The five players who failed to make the cut are: Ali Shamis, Ahmed Abdulla, Moosa Yameen, midfielder Asfad Habeeb and forward Hassan Nazeem.

The Red Snappers will play their opening match against Nepal on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.

MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers:

Mohammed Faisal

Mohamed Shafeeu

Ali Najih



Defenders:

Ahmed Nooman

Hussain Sifau Yoosuf

Haisham Hassan

Akram Abdul Ghanee,

Samooh Ali

Gasim Sammaam



Midfielders:

Ashad Ali

Ibrahim Aisam

Mohamed Umair

Hussain Nihan

Hamza Mohamed

Ismail Eesa

Ibrahim Waheed Hassan.



Forwards:

Hassan Raaif Ahmed

Mohamed Naaim

Ibrahim Mahdhy Hussain

Assadhulla Abdulla

Ali Fasir

Ali Ashfaq

Naaiz Hassan

Ali Haisham

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: MALDIVES NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES