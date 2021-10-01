SAFF Championship

SAFF Championship 2021: Bangladesh squad list, fixtures and results

Take a look at the 23-member Bangladesh squad that will play their trade in the SAFF Championship...

The Bangladesh national team have a new interim head coach in Oscar Bruzon for the SAFF Championship 2021. The Spaniard was handed over the reins for the next two months after a string of poor performances under Jamie Day. 

The impact was instant as they won the the SAFF Championship opener 1-0 against Sri Lanka. Topu Barman scored the only goal of the game from 12 yards after Bangladesh were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute. This was soon after Sri Lanka's Duckson Puslas picked up a red card and was sent off.

BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeepers: 

Anisur Rahman Zico 

Sahidul Alam Sohel 

Ashraful Islam Rana


Defenders: 

Topu Barman

Bishwanath Ghosh

Rahmat Mia

Tariq Raihan Kazi

Riyadul Hasan Rafi

Yeasin Arafat

Razaul Karim

Tutul Hossain Badsha

Mohammad Hridoy

 

Midfielders: 

Sohel Rana

Jamal Bhuyan

Saad Uddin

Rakib Hossain

Atiqur Rahman Fahad


Forwards: 

Biplo Ahamed

Mahbubur Rahman

Mohammad Ibrahim

Matin Miah

Suman Reza

Jewel Rana.

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: BANGLADESH NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES

DATE TIME FIXTURE STADIUM SCORE
October 1 4:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh National Football Stadium 0-1
October 4 4:30 PM Bangladesh vs India National Football Stadium  
October 7 9:30 PM Maldives vs Bangladesh National Football Stadium  
October 13 4:30 PM Bangladesh vs Nepal National Football Stadium  

 