Safawi stresses need for Malaysia to improve despite back-to-back wins

Safawi Rasid provided that extra bit of class to help Malaysia edge arch-rivals Indonesia and move up to second in Group G.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although it was his brace that helped Malaysia record a 2-0 win against Indonesia in their Group G World Cup qualification match on Tuesday, Malaysia star Safawi Rasid is not satisfied with his performance.

Malaysia v Indonesia match highlights

His goals have also allowed Malaysia to move up to second place in the standings, ahead of the more-fancied and .

When met by the press after the encounter that was played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Safawi spoke of the need for him and the team to improve in the rest of the campaign, which will only resume in March next year.

"I want to thank my teammates for the win today, which happened because everyone gave their 100 per cent. It will certainly help me raise my confidence ahead of the away tie to UAE [next year]. Praise Allah, we are now in second place, but personally I'm still not satisfied with what I've produced and I need to improve.

"We still have the chance in the group but we need to be better and fix whatever needs to be corrected ahead of 2020. Sure, it's the end of the footballing season but we still need to put in the extra work ahead of the two away matches and one home encounter," explained the recent JDT forward.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!