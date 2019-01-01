Sadio Mane reveals Liverpool’s biggest Premier League win of the season

The Reds are in contention to lift their first league silverware almost 30 years as they currently lead the Premier League table

Sadio Mane has picked Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday as their biggest win in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The Reds showed resilience and fought back from a goal deficit after the interval to secure a narrow victory over Roy Hodgson’s men ‘in a tough game’ at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s brace and lone efforts from Roberto Firmino and Mane in the second-half neutralized goals from Andros Townsend, James Tomkins and Max Meyer as the hosts maintained their dominance at the summit of the league table.

Out of the club’s 19 wins in the English top-flight this term, Mane who has contributed nine goals and an assist in 20 league games so far chose Saturday’s triumph as the a main result while noting the opponents’ qualities.

When quizzed by the club website if the Eagles’ victory was his side’s biggest win after the encounter, Mane said; “100 per cent.

“For sure, it was not our best performance but the most important thing for us was the three points. We got them and everybody is happy.

“They played very well in the first half. They scored goals, they were very compact and it was difficult for us to pass between the lines.

Article continues below

“In the second half, we tried to push with the fans behind us and we scored two quick goals. At 3-2 it became more difficult and then we scored a fourth goal.

“It was still a very tough game but [we got] three points.”

Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 60 points from 23 matches and they visit Leicester City for their next game on January 30.