Sadio Mane displaces Mohamed Salah to win Liverpool's monthly award

The Senegalese talisman has clinched his first individual prize of the season after his fine displays for the Reds last month

Sadio Mane has been named Player of the Month for January, succeeding 's Mohamed Salah who won it in the previous month.

Mane was in impressive form for Jurgen Klopp's side last month with two goals in four outings.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in Liverpool's 4-3 win over and in their 1-1 draw against as they registered a record of two wins, one defeat and a draw in all the games he played in January.

Mane, scorer of 12 league goals in 24 matches this term, beat off challenges from attacking partners Salah and Roberto Firmino to claim the accolade.

Mane, Salah and Firmino have continued their dreadful combination this season with the trio notching 38 league goals between them so far.

Sadio Mane has been named @StanChart's Player of the Month for January. 🏆



Well deserved, Sadio! 🔥👏https://t.co/Jgm1eodjYI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 22, 2019

The international was in action in the Reds' Uefa goalless stalemate against on Tuesday and he will hope to return to the score sheet when the Anfield outfit visit for Sunday's Premier League fixture.