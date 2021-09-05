Rwanda vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be keen to earn their first victory in Group E when they battle Amavubi at Nyamirambo

Kenya will be going for their first win in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches when they take on Rwanda at Nyamirambo Stadium on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars kicked off their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against neighbours Uganda at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday while Amavubi suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mali at Adrar Stadium.

Game Rwanda vs Kenya Date Sunday, August 05, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Rwanda squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera. Defenders Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police). Midfielders Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali). Forwards Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).

After losing against Mali, Rwanda will hope to use their home advantage to get something from the fixture and coach Vincent Mashami is confident they will get their campaign on track against the visiting side.

“We played very well against Mali and pushed them to the end but could not get a win, and their second goal somehow killed the morale of my players,” Mashami told Goal ahead of the game.

“We are now focused to make sure we get a win against Kenya, we know they are not an easy side but we want to get our campaign back on track and we can only do that by winning our matches at home, starting with the Kenya one.”

Mashami will bank on the experienced players in his squad among them strikers Meddie Kagere of Simba SC in Tanzania and Jacques Tuyisenge of APR in Rwanda while Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, who saved a penalty against Mali, will start in goal.

Probable XI for Rwanda: Mvuyekure, Bizimana, Nirisarike, Rwatubyaye, Hakizimana, Niyonzima, Imanishimwe, Omborenga, Mukunzi, Kagere, Tuyisenge.

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Defenders Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), and Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya). Midfielders Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), and Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya). Forwards Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), and Henry Meja (Tusker).