Rummenigge extends contract with Bayern Munich

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has extended his contract as Bayern Munich chairman by another two years.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has signed a new contract with the club.

The former Germany star, whose deal had been due to expire in December 2019, has agreed to new terms that will run until December 2021.

"My colleagues on the supervisory board and myself are very pleased that we were able to reach an early agreement with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge," president Uli Hoeness told the club's official website.

"He has impressively shown his qualities in this post over the past 16 years and we are sure he is the right man to lead Bayern successfully in the years to come."

Rummenigge added: "I’d like to thank the entire supervisory board, and in particular chairman Uli Hoeness, for the confidence they’ve shown in me.

"I’ve held the position of executive board chairman since the footballing department of FC Bayern Munchen e.V. was separated into the newly founded FC Bayern Munchen AG.

"During this time, we’ve managed to establish FC Bayern as a sporting and financial power in Europe.

Article continues below

"For that, I’d like to thank all my colleagues on the board, all employees and in particular all members of the supervisory board who have undertaken this journey with us.

"Our most important task over the coming years will be to keep FC Bayern moving forward so that we remain one of the most successful clubs in European football in the future.”

Rummenigge was twice a Bundesliga and European Cup winner with Bayern as a player before devoting his post-playing career to the club.