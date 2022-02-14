Rudiger puts pressure on Chelsea in contract talks as club edge closer to £200,000-a-week demands

Antonio Rudiger has put pressure on Chelsea in their ongoing talks over a contract extension as the club edge closer to his £200,000-a-week demands.

Rudiger's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation with a view to trying to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, but Chelsea are working in the background to tie him down to fresh terms.

What's been said?

GOAL reported that Rudiger rejected the Blues' latest renewal offer, but it didn't fall that far short of his expectations, with there now a positive feeling on both sides that an agreement can be reached.

Rudiger has come out to reiterate his commitment to the club as negotiations continue, telling The Athletic: “I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here.

"But there are also other people who have to make decisions.”

Rudiger's Premier League ambition

Rudiger has helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup since his arrival from Roma in 2017, and added another prestigious title to his collection on Saturday.

The Germany international played the full 120 minutes of the Blues' extra-time Club World Cup final win against Palmeiras, and is now focused on picking up an elusive Premier League title.

Chelsea are likely too far behind Manchester City to win the crown this season, but Rudiger is ready to play his part in trying to bring the trophy back to Stamford Bridge in the coming years.

“Of course I want to win the Premier League," he told reporters after the Palmeiras win.

“Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes. We had never won this trophy (FIFA Club World Cup) in Chelsea’s history before. I’m very delighted that we didn’t give up, that we did our thing. We tried everything and won.

Article continues below

“I just want to help, I just want to be important and lead by example. This is the main thing.

“The Premier League is the toughest competition to be honest because Manchester City set a very high standard. We have to get to a point where we can go on a long marathon.”

Further reading