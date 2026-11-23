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Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on Gary Neville and the Manchester United squad following a disastrous 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. The furious pundit was left appalled by his former team-mate's assessment of Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge.

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A disastrous start for Pochettino

Pochettino endured a nightmare debut as United manager following a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield. The heavy defeat prompted a furious reaction from Keane in the Sky Sports studio.

The iconic midfielder was visibly angered by the performance and the subsequent reaction from both the away support and his fellow pundits. He directed his frustration squarely at the players and former team-mate Neville. Keane admitted he felt like using choice language to describe the situation. He was left completely baffled by the acceptance of such a heavy loss to their fierce rivals.

Keane takes aim at Neville

Keane was particularly frustrated by Neville's suggestion that the 4-0 scoreline was not a terrible result given the circumstances. The former United captain refused to accept that being reduced to 10 men was a valid excuse for the poor display.

"If I hear that one more time from the lads on commentary saying 4-0 is not too bad and the team were down to ten men," Keane stated. "Has a team ever got a result before with ten men? It can be done.

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"I thought United were desperate, I thought they were so bad, and Neville who has played for United hundreds of times said he’s okay with four nil?"

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Players told to take responsibility

Keane was furious that fans were seen applauding the team off the pitch, describing the performance as "rubbish". He noted that Liverpool created unbelievable chances and could easily have scored eight or nine goals. The pundit demanded that the current squad finally take responsibility for their poor decision-making on the pitch.

"Obviously it doesn’t help," Keane added. "But are you telling me they couldn’t have done better? At least show a bit more fight, a bit more quality. I can’t believe what I’m hearing from people who played for the club, saying 4-0 is not too bad. Wow.

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"Fans were applauding the players. Applauding what? Applauding rubbish. This team two years ago finished 15th. The last year or two we were blaming the board, blaming ownership, blaming managers. When do the players get responsibility for some of the decision making? Liverpool should have scored eight. Probably eight or nine, unbelievable chances they had. And everyone’s coming off the pitch, saying ‘four is not too bad.' I feel like swearing."

A win is a must in the next match

Pochettino’s side will next face Sporting CP in the Champions League. They currently sit in 17th place in the league phase standings with six points from four matches, and a victory would certainly boost their morale for the remainder of the season. Following that, the Red Devils will return to Premier League action, hosting Brentford at Old Trafford.