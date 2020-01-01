Roy Hodgson reveals Jordan Ayew's disappointment despite Crystal Palace victory

manager Roy Hodgson reveals striker Jordan Ayew left the pitch "a little bit disappointed" despite putting up an outstanding display in Saturday's 1-0 home triumph over in the Premier League.

Deployed on the right wing, the Ghanaian produced an outstanding display as Patrick Van Aanholt's free-kick sealed three points for The Eagles at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the game.

"He [Ayew] had a wonderful game. He comes off a little bit disappointed. He wants to score goals," Hodgson said after the game, as reported by his club's official website.

"He knows that if he is ever going to be regarded as a top, top striker people are going to look at his goalscoring record.

"We’ve got to make sure we don’t allow that type of thing to get him down in any way because what he is doing for the team is immeasurable, really.

"But it would’ve been nice if he had capped that performance with a goal or maybe two goals, and then I think he would be bouncing around even more than I’m sure he is at the moment because he’s a team player and he knows how much this victory meant to us as a team."

Ayew stands as Palace's top scorer in the Premier League this season, having hit six goals in 26 appearances thus far.

The Ghanaian, who started the campaign as the club's target man, has been forced to take up a position on the wings in recent times owing to The Eagles' acquisition of Cenk Tosun and the return of Christian Benteke from injury.