Rowllin Borges - I idolised Climax Lawrence while growing up

Rowllin Borges, the midfield lynchpin of , is currently one of the best box-to-box midfielders in . The 27-year-old Goan player has been a consistent performer at the club level for the national team in the last couple of years.

During an Instagram LIVE chat with the (ISL), Borges revealed how took an interest in football during his childhood days.

“In my childhood days, my father used to take me to football matches at the Fatorda Stadium. I used to watch Dempo SC and Clube de Goa’s matches. Growing up, my childhood hero was Climax Lawrence. I wanted to be like Climax Lawrence. I also loved watching Sunil Chhetri. Apart from Indian football I also used to watch foreign football and loved Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho. They were my idols.

“The matches used to start at 4:30 PM so after watching the match I used to come back and play with my friends and try to emulate whatever I watched.”

Borges also revealed the incident which prompted him to take football as a profession. He said, “I was at the academy of Sporting and then I got an offer from the senior team. That is when I decided to pursue football.”

The midfielder did not feature in the first two editions of the ISL. But after he got a call from the national team, Borges was offered a contract by FC in 2016.

Speaking about missing the first two ISL seasons, Borges said, “It was frustrating but I knew eventually I would make it. I worked hard for it. Then I got a call in the national team and after that, I got an offer from ISL.”

The Mumbai City FC star also revealed the experience of his maiden season in the ISL. He said, “I was under a lot of pressure as it was my debut season in the ISL. I was also playing outside Goa for the first time so I was nervous.

“My teammates, the management and the coaches helped me. It didn’t end as we would have liked it but overall as a team, we did well. We were knocked out in the last game against .”