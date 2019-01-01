Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi shortlisted for PFA Championship Player of the Month

The Nigeria international scored five goals in the month under review and he is set to reap the reward for his efforts

United midfielder Semi Ajayi has been nominated for PFA Championship Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old delivered outstanding performances for the Millers last month, scoring five goals, including his brace that earned his side a 2-1 victory over Queen Park .

Ajayi will slug it out with ’s duo of Luke Ayling and Pablo Hernández, ’s Emiliano Buendía, ’s John McGinn and ’s Jack O'Connell for the individual prize.

The international has scored seven goals in total this season and helped Paul Warne’s men to keep six clean sheets in his 40 appearances.

He will hope to continue with the performance in an effort to help his 22nd-placed side avoid relegation.